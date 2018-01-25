Will Brian Molefe appeal High Court ruling?

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that the former Eskom boss must pay back the R11 million that he received as part of a R30 million pension pay-out.

JOHANNESBURG - Brian Molefe's lawyers say it's unclear if he'll appeal Thursday's court ruling that found he did indeed resign from Eskom and was not entitled to receive any pension benefits.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that the former Eskom boss must pay back the R11 million that he received as part of a R30 million pension payout.

It found that Molefe's claims of "early retirement" were contrived and false.

Molefe's lawyer Barry Farber says they're still considering the judgment.

“I’m not sure, this [the judgment] has just been handed down now and it’s something that the legal team will have to reconsider.”

Molefe's lawyer says the former Eskom boss simply wants to serve the state and wanted to be treated fairly for the work he did at the state-owned entity.

Molefe left his position as Eskom's CEO in late 2016 after the Public Protector's State of Capture Report implicated him in suspicious dealings with the Gupta's.

He and Eskom then drew up a plan to allow him to take early retirement at the age of 50.

Judge Elias Matojane handed down his ruling on Thursday morning.

"The decision taken by the board of Eskom in November 2016 to accept Mr Molefe's early retirement proposal is reviewed and set aside. It is declared that any payment or sum of money received by Mr Molefe under any purported pension agreement between him and Eskom is invalid and Mr Molefe is ordered to repay the amount within 10 days of this order."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress's study group on public enterprises says Thursday's judgment in the Molefe case validates the need for a Parliamentary inquiry into the state of governance at Eskom.

The group's Nonceba Mhlauli said: “The ANC feels vindicated by this court ruling because the ANC has always maintained that Mr Molefe’s reappointment was, in fact, reckless and it was not in the interest of Eskom, good governance at Eskom and public confidence in our power utility.”