Will Brian Molefe appeal High Court ruling?
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that the former Eskom boss must pay back the R11 million that he received as part of a R30 million pension pay-out.
JOHANNESBURG - Brian Molefe's lawyers say it's unclear if he'll appeal Thursday's court ruling that found he did indeed resign from Eskom and was not entitled to receive any pension benefits.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that the former Eskom boss must pay back the R11 million that he received as part of a R30 million pension payout.
It found that Molefe's claims of "early retirement" were contrived and false.
Molefe's lawyer Barry Farber says they're still considering the judgment.
“I’m not sure, this [the judgment] has just been handed down now and it’s something that the legal team will have to reconsider.”
Molefe's lawyer says the former Eskom boss simply wants to serve the state and wanted to be treated fairly for the work he did at the state-owned entity.
Molefe left his position as Eskom's CEO in late 2016 after the Public Protector's State of Capture Report implicated him in suspicious dealings with the Gupta's.
He and Eskom then drew up a plan to allow him to take early retirement at the age of 50.
Judge Elias Matojane handed down his ruling on Thursday morning.
"The decision taken by the board of Eskom in November 2016 to accept Mr Molefe's early retirement proposal is reviewed and set aside. It is declared that any payment or sum of money received by Mr Molefe under any purported pension agreement between him and Eskom is invalid and Mr Molefe is ordered to repay the amount within 10 days of this order."
Meanwhile, the African National Congress's study group on public enterprises says Thursday's judgment in the Molefe case validates the need for a Parliamentary inquiry into the state of governance at Eskom.
The group's Nonceba Mhlauli said: “The ANC feels vindicated by this court ruling because the ANC has always maintained that Mr Molefe’s reappointment was, in fact, reckless and it was not in the interest of Eskom, good governance at Eskom and public confidence in our power utility.”
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa says SA in new era as talk of Zuma exit grows
-
Masekela family draws strength from messages of support
-
Almost 140 Limpopo pupils hospitalised on suspicion of having diarrhea
-
#RandReport: Rand assets steady as Ramaphosa talks up South Africa in Davos
-
Toyota SA recalls over 700,000 cars across 10 models
-
Parly's Public Enterprises Committee to new meet new Eskom board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.