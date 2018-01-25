Toyota SA recalls over 700,000 cars across 10 models

Ramaphosa says SA in new era as talk of Zuma exit grows
An official at Toyota South Africa said the models had issues with safety bags.
CAPE TOWN - Japanese carmaker Toyota’s South African unit recalled more than 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with safety bags used in the cars, an official at Toyota South Africa said.
“Toyota South Africa has initiated an immediate recall in excess of 700,000 vehicles across 10 models, including Lexus. This is part of an ongoing global campaign initiated by car manufacturers related to defective Takata safety bags,” the official said on Thursday.
