Taxi driver arrested for outstanding warrants worth over R60k
When officers ran his ID number through the eNaTIS system, they found he has 26 outstanding warrants.
CAPE TOWN - A 34-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for outstanding warrants for infringements totalling more than R60,000 in Blackheath in the Western Cape.
The driver tried to evade a roadblock earlier this week but traffic officers gave chase and forced him to stop at the Buttskop railway crossing.
The City of Cape Town's Traffic Services' Richard Coleman said: “Officers found that he has outstanding warrants to the amount of R63,800. He was arrested and detained at the Blue Downs SAPS, he appeared in court yesterday and was remanded to Goodwood prison.”
