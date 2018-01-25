Suspects in Jodine Pieters murder case remanded in custody
Seventeen-year-old Jodine Pieters was found murdered at a limestone factory in the Southern Overberg town on Sunday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of killing a teenage girl in Bredasdorp have been remanded in custody for a formal bail application.
They were arrested and charged on Tuesday.
Seventeen-year-old Jodine Pieters was found murdered at a Limestone factory in the Southern Overberg town on Sunday evening.
Twenty-five-year-old Carlton Newman and 18-year-old Jandre Hendricks have applied to be represented by a legal aid lawyer.
They were among four men taken in for questioning after Pieters's burnt body was discovered at the factory.
The two others have been released because they couldn't be linked to the crime.
The matter has been postponed to next Thursday.
Lana O'Neil, a manager at a safe house for women and children in Bredasdorp, has confirmed the alleged killers are not known to the deceased's family.
