State capture inquiry to probe govt contracts awarded to Guptas

The terms of reference state that the commission of inquiry shall be guided by the Public Protector’s state of capture report, as well as the Constitution and applicable legislation.

PRETORIA - The allegations of corruption against President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas form the thrust of the matters to be investigated by the state capture commission of inquiry.

The details are contained in the terms of reference, which the Justice Department released on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced earlier this week that he was ready to proceed with the inquiry, but was waiting for these terms to be gazetted.

Zondo has been tasked with investigating the numerous government contracts awarded to various Gupta-owned companies, and whether any state officials, including Zuma, played a role.

The commission will try to establish whether Zuma or any other senior state official violated the Constitution or ethics code by facilitating the unlawful awarding of tenders to the Gupta family or any other family or entity doing business with government.

It will also probe the allegation that the Guptas offered former Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas the job of Finance Minister - and whether Zuma had a hand in it.

The terms of reference also direct the commission to examine the nature and extent of all government corruption relating to the awarding of tenders.

Read the full terms of reference below:

On Tuesday Zondo said once the terms had been decided on, he could then appoint staff to help him.

The president established the commission two weeks ago.