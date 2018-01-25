State capture inquiry to zoom in on Zuma, Gupta relations
The details of the state capture commission of inquiry are set out in the terms of reference, which the Department of Justice released on Thursday.
PRETORIA - The Guptas’ proximity to President Jacob Zuma and whether they had any influence over key decisions will form part of the state capture commission of inquiry.
The details of the investigation are set out in the terms of reference, which the Department of Justice released earlier on Thursday.
President Zuma appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chairperson of the commission, as per the Public Protector’s remedial action.
The commission of inquiry has been tasked with establishing the veracity of the allegation that former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor were offered Cabinet posts by the Guptas.
It will also look at whether President Zuma played any role in these alleged offers to Jonas and Mentor.
Whether information related to Cabinet positions were disclosed to the Guptas will also be in the spotlight.
The terms of reference are, however, very broad, with the requirement that all corruption within government and state-owned entities be investigated.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has described this as “scope creep”.
_
_
Read the full terms of reference for the state capture inquiry below:
41403 25-1 JusticeConDevelopment by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
