Solidarity to pursue criminal charges against Brian Molefe

Molefe's troubles are not over as the trade union says it’s planning to pursue criminal charges following a High Court judgment on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says while Thursday’s verdict in Brian Molefe's pension payout case is a definite victory, it's not the end of the road for the former Eskom boss.

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Molefe had resigned from the parastatal, it found that claims of early retirement were contrived and false.

As a result, Molefe has been ordered to pay back the money he received as part of a pension payout within 10 days.

Molefe left Eskom in late 2016 after the then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela implicated him in suspicious dealings between the utility and the Guptas.

Solidarity approached the court last year, along with other parties, seeking an order to declare Molefe's whopping R30 million payout unlawful.

Molefe had argued he and Eskom mistakenly thought he was entitled to early retirement at the age of 50.

The union says it’s planning to pursue criminal charges against Molefe following the judgment over fraud.

Solidarity's Dirk Herman said: “The judgment of this morning paved the way quite clearly to continue with that criminal activities and it is not necessary to wait.”

The High Court in Pretoria has found that any sum of money received by Molefe under a "pension agreement" is unlawful.

It also set aside the decision by the Eskom board to accept Molefe's "early retirement" proposal and the minister's decision to reinstatement him.

Molefe's lawyer Barry Farber says they'll have to consider the judgment.

“He just wants to be treated fairly. he did a lot for Eskom in his own words and he wanted to be remunerated.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)