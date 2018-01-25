Small victory as 3 arrested over Metrorail cable theft in CT
Services on the central route have been suspended for the past two weeks.
CAPE TOWN - It's still not clear when services on Metrorail’s notorious central line will resume.
Services on the route have been suspended for the past two weeks following the murder of a security official in Khayelitsha, ongoing vandalism in Nyanga and a trail derailment near Heideveld station.
The central line remains paralysed. Every time Metrorail plans to re-open the route, officials discover vandalism to infrastructure.
LISTEN: Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa
Prasa, Metrorail and police sat down to come up with a beefed security plan and it may have scored its first success.
Three men were arrested in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday night after they were found with stolen railway cables.
The rail operator's Riana Scott says: “We are thrilled at the news suspects have been arrested and encourage communities to continue reporting crime.”
The men are expected to appear in court soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] How you can use your 50L of water per day
-
[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: I'm glad I'm not Eskom board chairperson
-
Dangor excluded from executive meetings on workstreams, Sassa inquiry hears
-
Qedani Mahlangu: I’m being treated unfairly
-
Rustenburg officials apply to march over police involvement in syndicates
-
[ALERT] PSA: ‘Complete collapse’ of corporate governance at Steinhoff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.