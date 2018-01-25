Small victory as 3 arrested over Metrorail cable theft in CT

Services on the central route have been suspended for the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - It's still not clear when services on Metrorail’s notorious central line will resume.

Services on the route have been suspended for the past two weeks following the murder of a security official in Khayelitsha, ongoing vandalism in Nyanga and a trail derailment near Heideveld station.

The central line remains paralysed. Every time Metrorail plans to re-open the route, officials discover vandalism to infrastructure.

Prasa, Metrorail and police sat down to come up with a beefed security plan and it may have scored its first success.

Three men were arrested in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday night after they were found with stolen railway cables.

The rail operator's Riana Scott says: “We are thrilled at the news suspects have been arrested and encourage communities to continue reporting crime.”

The men are expected to appear in court soon.

