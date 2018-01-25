Sigcine Mdani found guilty of killing Noluvo Swelindawo

Judge Derek Wille has found the 26-year-old's desire to kill Swelindayo was fueled by his intolerance of her sexually orientation.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has convicted a man of murdering Noluvo Swelindawo, because she was a lesbian.

Sigcine Mdani was also found guilty of assault and kidnapping.

The deceased's body was found near a footbridge close to the N2 highway - a day after she was abducted from her shack in Driftsands in Khayelitsha.

Mdani stands in shock as Judge Derek Wille reads out his guilty verdict.

He has been convicted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, housebreaking, kidnapping and murder.

Judge Wille says evidence clearly proves the motive.

The judge has ruled Mdani had a clear opportunity to kill the 22-year-old because the last time she was seen alive, was when she was abducted by him and a group of unknown men.

The court has found his evidence wholly unsatisfactory and may be safely rejected as false.