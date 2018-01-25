Popular Topics
Sandy Mokwena remembered for his generosity, sense of humour

Mokwena was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening and died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

South African actor Sandy Mokwena. Picture: @SandyMokwena/Twitter
South African actor Sandy Mokwena. Picture: @SandyMokwena/Twitter
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for veteran actor Sandy Mokwena, commonly known for his role as Bra Eddie on eTV's soapie Scandal!.

Mokwena was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening and died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The entertainment world is mourning the death of the 68-year-old following his death after a lengthy illness.

He also appeared in numerous other productions including Sabc 1's Yizo Yizo and Going Up and theatre production Iphi Ntombi.

Fellow actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has described Mokwena as a generous man.

“I remember working with him while I still young and he would not make you feel that you’re just a young boy coming into the industry.”

At the same time, former Scandal! actress Rami Chuene says Mokwena was a comedian.

“He gave us all nicknames, you were never Rami. He would call you Ramram, Chumi chumi and everyone had a weird nickname from him.’

Management at eTV has expressed its sadness on Mokwena’s passing, saying his fellow cast members have been given some time off.

