Sandy Mokwena remembered for his generosity, sense of humour
Mokwena was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening and died in the early hours of Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for veteran actor Sandy Mokwena, commonly known for his role as Bra Eddie on eTV's soapie Scandal!.
Mokwena was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening and died in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The entertainment world is mourning the death of the 68-year-old following his death after a lengthy illness.
He also appeared in numerous other productions including Sabc 1's Yizo Yizo and Going Up and theatre production Iphi Ntombi.
Fellow actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has described Mokwena as a generous man.
“I remember working with him while I still young and he would not make you feel that you’re just a young boy coming into the industry.”
At the same time, former Scandal! actress Rami Chuene says Mokwena was a comedian.
“He gave us all nicknames, you were never Rami. He would call you Ramram, Chumi chumi and everyone had a weird nickname from him.’
Management at eTV has expressed its sadness on Mokwena’s passing, saying his fellow cast members have been given some time off.
Do you guys remember bra Sandy as Ken Mokoena the English teacher turned School Principal on Yizo Yizo? 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1YT1HIyhJ6— Ma_Tshutsha (@HononoAphiwe) January 25, 2018
Rest in peace Sandy Mokoena #Bra Eddie @scandal pic.twitter.com/ddfueBNTup— Tshepo (@TshepoBricate) January 25, 2018
Aaaahhh 😢Ntate Sandy Mokoena , @NokuthulaThwala & I met you at the Scandal set and you were so bubbly,so cool and very humble. Shared with us words of wisdom.Struggling to get it in 💔 O'Nkosi yami.May God be with his family in this dark time— Thobile Thoxy Thwala (@ThobileThwala) January 25, 2018
RIP SandyMokoena💔 pic.twitter.com/4U96wYAUX5— Mc_kayy (@Mckayy13) January 25, 2018
RIP Sandy Mokoena— WILLOW CUDI 👑 (@Willowcudi) January 25, 2018
Bra Eddie from Scandal 👌You'll always be remembered malume
More in Lifestyle
-
Masekela family draws strength from messages of support
-
Erykah Badu insists her Hitler comments were 'misconstrued'
-
Anne Heche fired from Harvey Weinstein film for refusing advances
-
[WATCH] Masekela family marveled by worldwide support
-
To play is to learn. Time to step back and let kids be kids
-
Middle Eastern filmmakers celebrate historic Oscar nominations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.