Sadtu members protest outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Education officials are expected to receive a memorandum from union members later on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of teachers' union Sadtu have marched to Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging following ongoing protests outside its gates.
Protesters from Cosatu and the African National Congress (ANC) also joined the march.
[WATCH] #HoerskoolOvervaal protesters threaten repeat action until the school's SGB steps down and stops giving 'preference to certain learners'. TH pic.twitter.com/k12uGvv2tV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018
Earlier this month, the school's governing body succeeded in its application to stop the placement of 55 English-speaking pupils in its school.
It is being reported that the school has been closed for the day due to safety reasons but the department has not been able to confirm this.
The department's Steve Mabona: "Disruption or bullying, it's not taking us anywhere. We will call on all members of the community to say if we have issues raised, we just to bear in mind that when we take a day from our learners or educators, this must have a recovery plan."
GALLERY: March to Hoërskool Overvaal
