Rustenburg officials apply to march over police involvement in syndicates
Earlier this month, violent clashes broke out when residents went on the rampage, burning buildings that they identified as drug havens and brothels.
JOHANNESBURG - Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou says that his office, along with community representatives, have agreed to apply for permission march.
Khunou says that there are many allegations of police involvement in drug and prostitution syndicates operating in the city.
The mayor says that they’ll ask Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to speed up investigations.
“There are many allegations of some within the police service. The request from the community will be for the minister to enforce SA Police Services so that they are in a better position to deal with all of the challenges.”
WATCH: 'Rustenburg unrest not xenophobic'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
