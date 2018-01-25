Ramaphosa: SA has no money for major nuclear plant
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's economic position in relation to nuclear needs to be looked at in the context of affordability.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the World Economic Forum that South Africa simply has no money for major nuclear plant building.
Ramaphosa and a delegation of ministers took questions from media at the forum on Thursday afternoon.
He's spoken openly about South Africa's economic position in relation to nuclear, saying it needs to be looked at in the context of affordability.
“We’ve got excess power right now and we have no money to go for a major nuclear plant building and all of this really needs to be looked at in context, and the current context that we are in.”
