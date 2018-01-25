Ramaphosa: SA has no money for major nuclear plant

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

Ramaphosa: SA has no money for major nuclear plant

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's economic position in relation to nuclear needs to be looked at in the context of affordability.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum in 2018. Picture: GCIS
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum in 2018. Picture: GCIS
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the World Economic Forum that South Africa simply has no money for major nuclear plant building.

Ramaphosa and a delegation of ministers took questions from media at the forum on Thursday afternoon.

He's spoken openly about South Africa's economic position in relation to nuclear, saying it needs to be looked at in the context of affordability.

“We’ve got excess power right now and we have no money to go for a major nuclear plant building and all of this really needs to be looked at in context, and the current context that we are in.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA