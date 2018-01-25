Ramaphosa, opposition welcome state capture terms of reference

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of ministers has been answering questions from the media at the world economic forum in Davos.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the release of the terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture, saying the probe will allow for an investigation into the depth of corruption at state-owned enterprises.

Ramaphosa and a delegation of ministers have been answering questions from the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He says the state capture inquiry will ensure that those found to have done wrong are held accountable.

“We’ve got an independent judge who is going to look at all this. This process will go along in tandem with the process that needs to be followed through by the criminal justice system of identifying those who have committed wrong and making sure that they are brought to book.”

At the same time, Ramaphosa also says corruption and the mismanagement of state-owned enterprises are impeding South Africa's economic growth.

He says fighting corruption will make the country more attractive to investors.

“Once we address that, we are going to find that investors will find our country attractive for investment. We’re open for investment. We’re dealing with the regulatory framework in our country and we’re going to deal with all those issues that potential investors have raised, for instance, in the mining industry.”

OPPOSITION REACTS

Opposition parties say the commission of inquiry into state capture should start work without further delay now that the terms of reference have been announced.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) want Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to assemble his team as soon as possible while noting the commission has a mammoth task before it.

Parliament’s justice portfolio committee has also welcomed Thursday’s gazetting of the terms of reference for the inquiry, which has six months in which to do its work.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the inquiry into state capture must leave no stone unturned.

“We hope the commission will be thorough and that it will get right to the bottom of this problem, which has embarrassed South Africa.”

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says the commission should issue regular interim reports so that criminal investigations don't have to wait until it finishes its work.

“Issuing regular interim reports will ensure that as the facts become available, they’re also made available to the relevant institutions so that investigations can be expedited and prosecutions can be instituted.”

The DA says it is especially pleased that President Jacob Zuma has not broadened the scope of the inquiry.

Breytenbach said: “We’re happy that they’re based on the remedial action ordered by [former Public Protector] Thuli Madonsela and that the President has resisted the temptation to meddle.”

The chairperson of Parliament’s justice oversight committee and ANC MP Mathole Motshekga, says the committee is pleased that criminal prosecutions will flow from the inquiry, where warranted and that it is looking forward to it starting its work speedily.

Read the full terms of reference for the state capture inquiry below:

