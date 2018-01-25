Qedani Mahlangu: I’m being treated unfairly
Qedani Mahlangu is in the hot seat for a third day at the Esidimeni hearings in Parktown.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says that she is being treated unfairly at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings by being expected to answer questions that she feels go beyond her role as a political head.
Mahlangu is in the hot seat for a third day at the hearings in Parktown.
She is being cross-examined about the Esidimeni project which resulted in the deaths of at least 143 psychiatric patients.
WATCH LIVE: Esidimeni: Qedani Mahlangu testifies for third day
Mahlangu is being cross-examined by advocate Lilla Crouse of Legal Aid South Africa, who is representing the survivors of the Esidimeni tragedy and their families.
The advocate grew more and more frustrated at how the former Health MEC was answering her questions.
Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke then had to intervene and ask Mahlangu not to be evasive.
“There is nothing compelling you to answer all the questions if you can’t remember. You must respond by saying that you don’t remember if that is the case. If the question is relevant, she’s entitled to ask it.”
She asked to speak in isiZulu and told Moseneke that she is not being treated fairly.
Her testimony continues.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] How you can use your 50L of water per day
-
[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: I'm glad I'm not Eskom board chairperson
-
Small victory as 3 arrested over Metrorail cable theft in CT
-
Dangor excluded from executive meetings on workstreams, Sassa inquiry hears
-
Rustenburg officials apply to march over police involvement in syndicates
-
[ALERT] PSA: ‘Complete collapse’ of corporate governance at Steinhoff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.