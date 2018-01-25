Qedani Mahlangu: I’m being treated unfairly

Qedani Mahlangu is in the hot seat for a third day at the Esidimeni hearings in Parktown.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says that she is being treated unfairly at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings by being expected to answer questions that she feels go beyond her role as a political head.

Mahlangu is in the hot seat for a third day at the hearings in Parktown.

She is being cross-examined about the Esidimeni project which resulted in the deaths of at least 143 psychiatric patients.

WATCH LIVE: Esidimeni: Qedani Mahlangu testifies for third day

Mahlangu is being cross-examined by advocate Lilla Crouse of Legal Aid South Africa, who is representing the survivors of the Esidimeni tragedy and their families.

The advocate grew more and more frustrated at how the former Health MEC was answering her questions.

Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke then had to intervene and ask Mahlangu not to be evasive.

“There is nothing compelling you to answer all the questions if you can’t remember. You must respond by saying that you don’t remember if that is the case. If the question is relevant, she’s entitled to ask it.”

She asked to speak in isiZulu and told Moseneke that she is not being treated fairly.

Her testimony continues.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)