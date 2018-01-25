PSA planning class action against Steinhoff to recover R17 billion

The Public Servants Association has announced their preliminary findings after probing Steinhoff financial and administrative records.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Servants Association (PSA) is planning a class action lawsuit to recover R17 billion from Steinhoff.

The association has on Thursday briefed the media on their preliminary findings after probing financial and administrative records.

The PSA last week met with Steinhoff lawyers to demand the documents.

PSA says it has gone through more than 2,000 financial and administrative documents.

Chief accountant Dominic Storom says there have been irregularities in Steinhoff's tax affairs.

The PSA's Tahir Maepe said: “It’s important for us to be able to try and pursue this matter until that money is recovered. We have spoken to PIC who have indicated that they will be willing to join us in that class action in trying to recover the R17 billion.”

The association had indicated that more than R12.5 billion in public servants' pensions were lost when Steinhoff's value dropped by R194 billion on the back of allegations of fraud last year.

The PSA has asked the revenue service and the Institute of Chartered Accountants to further investigate Steinhoff's books.