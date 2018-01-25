Probe after CT man shot dead in morning traffic
The victim, believed to be affiliated to a Cape Town taxi association was gunned down on the corner of Symphony Way and Erica Drive on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Belhar police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed during morning peak traffic.
No arrests have yet been made.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to the information we have, a 52-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded while he was inside a Quantum. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”
