Probe after CT man shot dead in morning traffic

CAPE TOWN - Belhar police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed during morning peak traffic.

The victim, believed to be affiliated with a Cape Town taxi association was gunned down on the corner of Symphony Way and Erica Drive on Thursday morning.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to the information we have, a 52-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded while he was inside a Quantum. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”