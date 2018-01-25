Police monitor Zandspruit after violent protests

It is believed that residents are angry after illegal structures were demolished yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police and metro police are back in Zandspuit, north-west of Johannesburg, after a night of violent protests, with residents vandalizing a filling station and looting shops.

Officers have not been able to assess the full damage of Wednesday night's rampage with the community blocking the road with burning tyres.

It is believed that residents are angry after illegal structures were demolished yesterday.

The police's Balan Mutan: "At the moment protesters are int he street, they've burned a few tyres and they've barricaded a street, which has now been closed off. We've got the South African Police's Fox unit standing off and monitoring. There were reports of malicious damage to property."

WATCH: Zandspruit protests over illegally occupied land