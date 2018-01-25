Popular Topics
Police hunt suspect after seizing abalone worth over R1m in CT

Police Noloyiso Rwexana says officers are hunting down the driver after he fled the scene.

Police found abalone worth more than R1 million, on 25 January 2018, an accident scene in Cape Town. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twittter.
Police found abalone worth more than R1 million, on 25 January 2018, an accident scene in Cape Town. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twittter.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Abalone worth more than R1 million has been seized by police in Khayelitsha.

More than 3000 units were found at an accident scene at the intersection of Lansdowne Road and Mew Way on Tuesday.

Police Noloyiso Rwexana says officers are hunting down the driver after he fled the scene.

“Information we received said that police found a white Ford vehicle had been abandoned at the intersection of Lansdowne Road and Mew Way in Khayelitsha. The driver had fled the scene and the police are now hot on his heels.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

