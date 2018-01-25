Parly's Public Enterprises Committee to new meet new Eskom board

Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee says it's important to establish a working relationship with the new board and to hear from its staff.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee will meet with the new Eskom board at Megawatt Park next week.

This week the committee resumed its inquiry into state capture at the parastatal.

It says it's important to establish a working relationship with the new board and to hear from its staff.

The committee has started the year with two marathon sessions probing Eskom's former chief financial officer Anoj Sing and executive Matshela Koko.

Both have denied any links to the Gupta family and their companies, despite evidence pointing to the contrary.

On the sidelines of the inquiry, the committee resolved to meet with the company's new board.

The African National Congress's Mondli Gungubele says the committee must engage with staff too.

“It’s very, very, very important to listen, not to debate them, just to listen what they have to say us. It’s always very useful.”

The new board headed by Jabu Mabuza was appointed over the weekend to get the parastatal out of the crisis that has put it at the heart of state capture.