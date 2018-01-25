Parly's Public Enterprises Committee to new meet new Eskom board
Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee says it's important to establish a working relationship with the new board and to hear from its staff.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee will meet with the new Eskom board at Megawatt Park next week.
This week the committee resumed its inquiry into state capture at the parastatal.
It says it's important to establish a working relationship with the new board and to hear from its staff.
The committee has started the year with two marathon sessions probing Eskom's former chief financial officer Anoj Sing and executive Matshela Koko.
Both have denied any links to the Gupta family and their companies, despite evidence pointing to the contrary.
On the sidelines of the inquiry, the committee resolved to meet with the company's new board.
The African National Congress's Mondli Gungubele says the committee must engage with staff too.
“It’s very, very, very important to listen, not to debate them, just to listen what they have to say us. It’s always very useful.”
The new board headed by Jabu Mabuza was appointed over the weekend to get the parastatal out of the crisis that has put it at the heart of state capture.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa says SA in new era as talk of Zuma exit grows
-
Masekela family draws strength from messages of support
-
Almost 140 Limpopo pupils hospitalised on suspicion of having diarrhea
-
#RandReport: Rand assets steady as Ramaphosa talks up South Africa in Davos
-
Toyota SA recalls over 700,000 cars across 10 models
-
Judge: Swelindawo's killer fuelled by intolerance of her sexual orientation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.