Noluvo Swelindawo’s alleged killer to learn fate

Sigcine Mdani is accused of murdering Swelindawo because she was lesbian.

FILE: Noluvo Swelindawo. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: Noluvo Swelindawo. Picture: Facebook.com
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Judgment will be delivered in a hate crime killing on Thursday.

Sigcine Mdani allegedly kidnapped and shot dead Noluvo Swelindawo in Driftsands, Khayelitsha, in December 2016.

He is accused of murdering the woman because she was lesbian.

Mdani admits to having assaulted the deceased at a party, a day before she was killed.

Mdani, however, denies claims that he was part of a group of men who kidnapped her from her shack the next day.

During the trial, Swelindawo's girlfriend testified how she hid behind a bed in her partner's shack when a group of men allegedly forcibly removed her from the dwelling.

That was the last time Swelindawo was seen alive.

The defence tried to have charges against Mdani dropped, citing a lack of evidence linking him to the crime.

His lawyer argued that there's no forensic evidence, DNA, or fingerprints that connect the accused to the crime and he questioned the credibility of some state witnesses.

The application was unsuccessful.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

