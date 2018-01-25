MPs consider two options in presidential impeachment debate

The National Assembly rules sub-committee debated the issue of grounds to impeach President Jacob Zuma at length on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Two options are being considered for Parliament to determine whether there are grounds to impeach President Jacob Zuma.

The National Assembly rules sub-committee debated the issue at length on Thursday.

It’s been tasked to draw up draft rules to govern the removal of a sitting president in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

This provides for the president to be sacked on grounds of serious misconduct, a serious violation of the Constitution or the law, or incapacity.

The two options relate to the fact-finding inquiry that must take place before any motion to impeach the president can be debated and voted on in the House.

The Economic Freedom Fighters is sticking to its proposal for an “impeachment panel” made up of three to five retired judges, saying this will afford the president a fair trial and prevent the African National Congress (ANC) using its majority to block the process.

But the ANC and other parties are worried this will lead to Parliament delegating its powers to outsiders and the undermining of its powers.

The Constitution gives only the National Assembly the power to remove a sitting president.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is proposing a panel comprised of both Members of Parliament (MPs) and legal experts.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said: “MPs are only human, they are not experts in every single field, and there are times when we have to acknowledge that we need expert advice.”

The committee is set to meet again next week to continue its work, which the Constitutional Court has ordered should be done “without delay”.