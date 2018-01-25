Metrorail security arrests 2 for attempting to steal cables in CT

The cable is on the central train line which has been out of service for about two weeks due to train driver safety concerns and vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail Protection Service officers have arrested two suspects attempting to steal overhead cable near the Modderdam bridge near Bishop Lavis.

The cable is on the central train line which has been out of service for about two weeks due to train driver safety concerns and damage to infrastructure.

The arrests come after three men were apprehended in possession of stolen cable in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday night.

At the same time, a suspected cable thief has been electrocuted while trying to cut overhead cable between Nyanga and Heideveld on the central line.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says that incident occurred shortly after 8 am on Thursday.

It's still not clear when services on Metrorail's central line will resume.

Services on the route have been suspended for the past two weeks following the murder of a security official in Khayelitsha, ongoing vandalism in Nyanga and a train derailment near Heideveld station.