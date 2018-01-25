Mathole Motshekga calls on those implicated in state capture to resign

Mathole Motshekga's comments come on the same day as the publication of the terms of reference for the commission of enquiry into the alleged rot.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress veteran and chairperson of Parliament's justice portfolio committee Mathole Motshekga has called on all those implicated in allegations of state capture to resign.

While Motshekga has not been accused of corruption linked to the scandal, he was one of President Jacob Zuma's biggest defenders on the parliamentary committee that looked into the Nkandla spending debacle.

He was also highly critical of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela who compiled the State of Capture Report before she left office in 2016.

Without mentioning President Zuma by name, Motshekga says only morally upstanding people should be addressing the nation.

“I’m just saying, let everybody listen to their conscience, bearing in mind that now we have institutions with teeth to bite.”

Read the full terms of reference for the state capture inquiry below:

