Masekela family draws strength from messages of support

Hugh Masekela's family says although the loss of their family member has been hard, messages of support from friends and fans have been comforting.

JOHANNESBURG - Hugh Masekela’s family says it is overwhelmed by the support its received from fans and family from across the world since the passing of the music icon.

The Masekela family, together with the jazz legend's foundation held a press briefing on Thursday morning, announcing a series of events aimed at honouring him.

Masekela passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

The family of the activist, songwriter and jazz legend says although the loss of their family member has been hard, messages of support from friends and fans have been comforting.

The musician's son Sal Masekela says the family has been strengthened by the messages.

The family has announced a list of events that they say will allow fans to mourn Masekela.

“The Hugh Masekela musical memorial is going to be the final public tribute to my father and this is going to be a musical celebration of his life.”

Sal says in line with his father's wishes, his funeral will be strictly for family and friends.

WATCH: Masekela family marveled by worldwide support