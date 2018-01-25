Maimane: We're taking decisive action on CT's water crisis
DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday assured a crowd of supporters in Athlone that a new Drought Crisis Team will be able to avert Day Zero.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that he's taken decisive action to deal with the City of Cape Town's water crisis.
Maimane on Wednesday assured a crowd of supporters in Athlone that a new Drought Crisis Team will be able to avert Day Zero, with the help of community members keeping daily consumption at a minimum.
He says that if decisive action is not taken, Day Zero might arrive sooner than expected.
Maimane says that he's aware of the public unhappiness, concern and confusion with the manner in which the DA-run city has handled the water crisis so far.
He adds that the city's efforts to communicate details around the drought crisis have also fallen short.
The DA leader has reiterated that his team will do whatever it takes to avoid Day Zero.
"We are taking decisive action in responding to this. I've taken what is an unusual, a step which we've never done, which is to take political control of our respective government's responses to this situation."
He says that the city will in future explore even bigger and more aggressive projects to secure water resilience for the metro.
WATCH: Maimane launches #DefeatDayZero plan
More in Politics
-
‘All hell will break loose’ warns Zulu king over land issue
-
[CARTOON] Up $#!t Creek...
-
Mangope hailed as ‘great leader’ at memorial service
-
Maimane 'not satisfied' with City of CT's handling of drought crisis
-
KZN ANC given until end of April to rerun elective conference
-
UDM, Cope want Zuma to provide R1m ahead of state capture appeal bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.