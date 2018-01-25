Maimane: We're taking decisive action on CT's water crisis

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday assured a crowd of supporters in Athlone that a new Drought Crisis Team will be able to avert Day Zero.

Maimane on Wednesday assured a crowd of supporters in Athlone that a new Drought Crisis Team will be able to avert Day Zero, with the help of community members keeping daily consumption at a minimum.

He says that if decisive action is not taken, Day Zero might arrive sooner than expected.

Maimane says that he's aware of the public unhappiness, concern and confusion with the manner in which the DA-run city has handled the water crisis so far.

He adds that the city's efforts to communicate details around the drought crisis have also fallen short.

The DA leader has reiterated that his team will do whatever it takes to avoid Day Zero.

"We are taking decisive action in responding to this. I've taken what is an unusual, a step which we've never done, which is to take political control of our respective government's responses to this situation."

He says that the city will in future explore even bigger and more aggressive projects to secure water resilience for the metro.

