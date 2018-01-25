Mahlangu gives reason for quitting Gauteng Health Dept

At least 143 mentally ill people died after the Health Department, previously under Mahlangu’s watch, terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu said that no one would have died in the Esidimeni transfer project had her senior team been honest with her.

She's offered an explanation to retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke for her resignation during the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings on Wednesday.

At least 143 mentally ill people died after the Health Department, previously under Mahlangu’s watch, terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni.

Mahlangu said she quit her job because the environment at the Gauteng Health Department was toxic.

The former MEC said she could not trust former HOD Barney Selebano and former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela because they lied.

“There was no level of trust with the officials because I kept on being told things were okay.”

Moseneke then asked her: “Had you not been lied to by Selebano and Manamela, would we be having this tragedy?”

She responded: “I’m not sure … but if I had received accurate information at the time, we would not be sitting here today.”

She is expected back on the stand on Thursday.