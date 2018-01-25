Mahlangu gives reason for quitting Gauteng Health Dept
At least 143 mentally ill people died after the Health Department, previously under Mahlangu’s watch, terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni.
JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu said that no one would have died in the Esidimeni transfer project had her senior team been honest with her.
She's offered an explanation to retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke for her resignation during the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings on Wednesday.
At least 143 mentally ill people died after the Health Department, previously under Mahlangu’s watch, terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni.
Mahlangu said she quit her job because the environment at the Gauteng Health Department was toxic.
The former MEC said she could not trust former HOD Barney Selebano and former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela because they lied.
“There was no level of trust with the officials because I kept on being told things were okay.”
Moseneke then asked her: “Had you not been lied to by Selebano and Manamela, would we be having this tragedy?”
She responded: “I’m not sure … but if I had received accurate information at the time, we would not be sitting here today.”
She is expected back on the stand on Thursday.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] How you can use your 50L of water per day
-
[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: I'm glad I'm not Eskom board chairperson
-
Small victory as 3 arrested over Metrorail cable theft in CT
-
Dangor excluded from executive meetings on workstreams, Sassa inquiry hears
-
Qedani Mahlangu: I’m being treated unfairly
-
Rustenburg officials apply to march over police involvement in syndicates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.