Lucas Mangope praised for his 'glory and grace' at memorial service
Mangope died last week in the North West province.
JOHANNESBURG - The late former leader of the Bophuthatswana homeland will be buried on Saturday.
A memorial service was held for him on Wednesday in Motswedi.
A memorial service was held for him on Wednesday in Motswedi.
Spokesperson for the provincial government Brian Setswambung says:
“Premier Supra Mahumapelo is among those expected to attend. He will be speaking at the funeral. Members of his executive will also join him at the funeral of Mr Lucas Mangope."
Mangope left a mixed legacy; with some praising him for the quality of education and other services during his reign, while others have recounted abuses suffered under his regime.
One of the mourners who spoke at Wednesday afternoon’s service, Siegfried Hlongwa, described Mangope as a great leader who loved education.
“We can only imagine and appreciate the wisdom. He was covered with glory and grace. He believed in research and renovation. He was a hard task master… a firm disciplinarian.”
WATCH: Lucas Mangope memorial service
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
