Lotto results: Wednesday 24 January 2018

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 24 January are as follows:

Lotto: 3, 18, 19, 24, 32, 40 Bonus: 25

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus 1: 10, 11, 25, 26, 31, 35 Bonus: 50

Lotto Plus 2: 2, 7, 18, 33, 36, 46 Bonus: 52

For more details visit the National Lottery website.