[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: I'm glad I'm not Eskom board chairperson

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he is glad he did not get the job as new Eskom chairperson.

Rumours over the weekend suggested that Nene was in talks to take up the tough position.

The post has since been taken up by Jabu Mabuza.

Nene also says that the change he has begun to see in the country, is South Africa getting to work again.

He says the manner in which the new Eskom board was handled and appointed is a sign of changing times.

