KZN amakhosi: Motlanthe must explain decision to scrap Ingonyama Trust
Judge Jerome Ngwenya , who is the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust says they have invited Kgalema Motlanthe and his panel to address the Zulu king and Amakhosi within 30 days.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi have written to former president Kgalema Motlanthe, inviting him to come and explain how a panel he chaired concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended.
The trust owns three million hectares of land whose sole trustee is King Goodwill Zwelithini.
One of the proposals made is that the land under Ingonyama be transferred to the state or the Human Settlements Department.
Amakhosi have been meeting in Durban for the past two days to discuss how they will oppose the report, which has already been sent to Parliament for review.
As part of the resolutions taken, Judge Jerome Ngwenya, who is the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust, says they have invited Motlanthe and his panel to address the Zulu king and amakhosi within 30 days.
“So that he can take the meeting through the recommendations and the idea and the intention behind them.”
Ngwenya says the amakhosi have taken aim at one of the authors of the report Dr Aninka Claassens.
“You can see that there is a network of people who have got hidden agendas that they want to undermine the institution of traditional leadership.”
The amakhosi will also report back to King Zwelithini on the resolutions taken at the gathering.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa says SA in new era as talk of Zuma exit grows
-
Masekela family draws strength from messages of support
-
Almost 140 Limpopo pupils hospitalised on suspicion of having diarrhea
-
#RandReport: Rand assets steady as Ramaphosa talks up South Africa in Davos
-
Toyota SA recalls over 700,000 cars across 10 models
-
Parly's Public Enterprises Committee to new meet new Eskom board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.