KZN amakhosi: Motlanthe must explain decision to scrap Ingonyama Trust

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

KZN amakhosi: Motlanthe must explain decision to scrap Ingonyama Trust

Judge Jerome Ngwenya , who is the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust says they have invited Kgalema Motlanthe and his panel to address the Zulu king and Amakhosi within 30 days.

FILE: Former President Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Former President Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
6 hours ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi have written to former president Kgalema Motlanthe, inviting him to come and explain how a panel he chaired concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended.

The trust owns three million hectares of land whose sole trustee is King Goodwill Zwelithini.

One of the proposals made is that the land under Ingonyama be transferred to the state or the Human Settlements Department.

Amakhosi have been meeting in Durban for the past two days to discuss how they will oppose the report, which has already been sent to Parliament for review.

As part of the resolutions taken, Judge Jerome Ngwenya, who is the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust, says they have invited Motlanthe and his panel to address the Zulu king and amakhosi within 30 days.

“So that he can take the meeting through the recommendations and the idea and the intention behind them.”

Ngwenya says the amakhosi have taken aim at one of the authors of the report Dr Aninka Claassens.

“You can see that there is a network of people who have got hidden agendas that they want to undermine the institution of traditional leadership.”

The amakhosi will also report back to King Zwelithini on the resolutions taken at the gathering.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA