KZN amakhosi: Motlanthe must explain decision to scrap Ingonyama Trust

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Natal House of Traditional Leaders and Amakhosi have written to former president Kgalema Motlanthe, inviting him to come and explain how a panel he chaired concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended.

The trust owns three million hectares of land whose sole trustee is King Goodwill Zwelithini.

One of the proposals made is that the land under Ingonyama be transferred to the state or the Human Settlements Department.

Amakhosi have been meeting in Durban for the past two days to discuss how they will oppose the report, which has already been sent to Parliament for review.

As part of the resolutions taken, Judge Jerome Ngwenya, who is the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust, says they have invited Motlanthe and his panel to address the Zulu king and amakhosi within 30 days.

“So that he can take the meeting through the recommendations and the idea and the intention behind them.”

Ngwenya says the amakhosi have taken aim at one of the authors of the report Dr Aninka Claassens.

“You can see that there is a network of people who have got hidden agendas that they want to undermine the institution of traditional leadership.”

The amakhosi will also report back to King Zwelithini on the resolutions taken at the gathering.