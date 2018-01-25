Judge: Swelindawo's killer fuelled by intolerance of her sexual orientation
Sigcine Mdani was convicted of assaulting, kidnapping and killing Noluvo Swelindawo in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A local human rights NGO has welcomed the guilty verdict that has been handed down to a Driftsands man who murdered a woman because she was a lesbian.
The deceased was shot dead, a day after she was abducted from her shack in December 2016.
Judge Derek Wille has found Mdani's desire to harm Swelindawo was fuelled by his intolerance of her sexual orientation.
The victim's partner has testified how she hid behind under the bed when Mdani and a group of men forcibly took her girlfriend from the shack.
The next day, the 22-year old's body was found near a footbridge.
The Triangle Project's Sharon cox has been following the trial closely and says the judgment is a victory for the LBGTI community.
“The motive was based on the sexual orientation of Vovo [Swelindawo] and Vovo’s partner and it is always something that we want to hear and not because we like to hear it but because it is important and pivotal and speaks to the motive and the fact that this still continues.”
