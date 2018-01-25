Popular Topics
Hugh Masekela to be buried in private ceremony

Masekela died on Tuesday following a long battle with prostate cancer.

Hugh Masekela's family and the Hugh Masekela Foundation held a press conference in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday 25 January 2018 to outline details of his memorial service and funeral. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
Hugh Masekela's family and the Hugh Masekela Foundation held a press conference in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday 25 January 2018 to outline details of his memorial service and funeral. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Jazz legend Hugh Masekela will be buried in a private ceremony as per his wishes.

The music icon’s family and the Hugh Masekela Foundation held a press conference in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday to outline details of his memorial service and funeral.

Masekela died on Tuesday following a long battle with prostate cancer.

Masekela’s son Sal Masekela says the family has decided to create space for fans to mourn the legendary musician in a series of events this week.

“As such we have events that are planned where the media and members of the public are invited to come out and to share their memories.”

But he says the funeral will not be open to members of the public.

“As far as the final funeral service for the family and relatives and close friends, it will be a private event.”

Sal says the family has been showered with messages of support from across the world.

