Hugh Masekela to be buried in private ceremony

Masekela died on Tuesday following a long battle with prostate cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Jazz legend Hugh Masekela will be buried in a private ceremony as per his wishes.

The music icon’s family and the Hugh Masekela Foundation held a press conference in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday to outline details of his memorial service and funeral.

Masekela’s son Sal Masekela says the family has decided to create space for fans to mourn the legendary musician in a series of events this week.

“As such we have events that are planned where the media and members of the public are invited to come out and to share their memories.”

But he says the funeral will not be open to members of the public.

“As far as the final funeral service for the family and relatives and close friends, it will be a private event.”

Sal says the family has been showered with messages of support from across the world.

#HughMasekela Sal Masekela - “We can’t stop marveling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again”. HM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018

#HughMasekela His son Sal Masekela says the family is grateful for all the messages of support that have been sent from fans and friends worldwide. Masekela has announced a number of events that will take place in the next couple of days to honour the music icon. HM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018

#HughMasekela Dr Ramdas says she took care of Hugh Masekela until the end. She says he was a strong inspiration to cancer patients. “He had a strong message for men “don’t ignore symptoms, get tested get treatment”. HM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018