Grade 8 pupil wounded in Atlantis school shooting

Politics
Learners had just been dismissed from Atlantis Secondary School when the shooting occurred outside school premises.
CAPE TOWN - A Grade 8 learner has been wounded during a shooting outside an Atlantis high school.
Wednesday's incident is believed to be gang-related.
Learners had just been dismissed from Atlantis Secondary School when the shooting occurred.
Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The principal reports that there was a shooting outside the school on Wednesday afternoon which was an alleged gang-related incident. A grade 8 learner was shot twice; once in the chest and once in the arm.”
