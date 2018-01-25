Grade 8 pupil wounded in Atlantis school shooting

Learners had just been dismissed from Atlantis Secondary School when the shooting occurred outside school premises.

CAPE TOWN - A Grade 8 learner has been wounded during a shooting outside an Atlantis high school.

Wednesday's incident is believed to be gang-related.

Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The principal reports that there was a shooting outside the school on Wednesday afternoon which was an alleged gang-related incident. A grade 8 learner was shot twice; once in the chest and once in the arm.”