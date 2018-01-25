Gigaba: Positive reaction to team SA at Davos amid Eskom cleanup

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says investors have made their expectations of state-owned enterprises clear.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says there's been a positive reaction to team South Africa at the World Economic Forum, in particular to government's attempt to clean up the mess at Eskom.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of a new board at the power utility at the weekend.

Government has also called for Eskom executives accused of state capture and other wrongdoing to be shown the door.

Gigaba says investors have made their expectations of state-owned enterprises clear.

“We want to see you sustaining the momentum of the change, ensuring that you sort out the state-owned companies, their governance and their financial position.”

Gigaba says potential investors at the World Economic Forum have also raised questions about President Jacob Zuma's future.

There's been speculation that Zuma will be sacked by the governing African National Congress (ANC) after Ramaphosa clinched the election of party president.

The ANC has repeatedly denied those reports and Gigaba says team South Africa has taken the same message to Davos.

“They are raising the issue and some of them do say it’s a matter of urgency but they’ve not put it as a pre-condition to reinvesting in South Africa.”