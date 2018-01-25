Family members left reeling after driver murdered in Yeoville

The driver of an e-hailing service was shot dead in Yeoville on Tuesday morning and all his belongings were stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of an e-hailing driver who was gunned down in Yeoville says that they are in a state of shock.

Police are investigating the motive for the crime.

The driver's nephew, Thabani Ndlovu, says that his family is battling to accept what's happened.

"When we got the news at around 8am in the morning, it was like 'is this really happening? Am I still sleeping or what is going on?' It was unbelievable."