Eskom changes tune on R1bn McKinsey contract

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s now reached a new conclusion that a R1 billion contract with global consultancy firm McKinsey was lawful.

The Business Day is reporting that the move appears to be a desperate attempt to avoid being held criminally liable for paying McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian R1.6 billion without a valid contract.

McKinsey appears to have written to Eskom several times to initiate a legal process but has still not received any feedback.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe has confirmed this latest about-turn to Eyewitness News but has not yet given any details.

McKinsey has come under fire for its relationship with Trillian, a company formerly owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

The Gupta brothers and their business allies are accused of using their influence in government and state-owned enterprises to score lucrative contracts.

