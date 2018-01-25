Don’t panic, save water – Capetonians urged

With day zero looming, thousands of people are hitting the shops purchasing water.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environmental Affairs is urging Capetonians not to panic during the water crisis but to keep water stored at home.

Spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning James Brent Styan says residents must save water and not panic.

“For their own benefit, it’s a good idea to keep some water stored somewhere. They can buy water at some shops or buy online and have it delivered. We’d like to urge people not to panic and buy all the water at the shops, they don’t need to do that at this stage.”

