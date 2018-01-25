‘Dlamini may have deceived ConCourt over grants crisis’

Former Sassa DG Zane Dangor’s legal representative has been grilling Bathabile Dlamini on why she didn’t act sooner when she was notified of the looming crisis.

MIDRAND - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry has heard that Minister Bathabile Dlamini may have deceived the Constitutional Court by failing to disclose that her department will not meet the April 2017 social grants deadline on time.

Dlamini has been testifying for a fourth day at the proceedings set up in Midrand to investigate her role in the Sassa crisis.

Former Sassa director general Zane Dangor’s legal representative, advocate Vincent Maleka has been grilling Minister Dlamini on why she didn’t act sooner when she was notified of the looming social grants crisis.

Dlamini has also been accused of excluding Dangor at some crucial meetings with Sassa executives.

The minister has not disputed that the former director general advised her that she should urgently approach the Constitutional Court when it became evident that the controversial workstreams would not complete their work on time.

WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini answers question in Sassa inquiry

#SASSA Dlamini: We were working with Black Sach I never understood how they got embroiled in the matter, also it puzzles me how an affidavit was submitted to court on the same day as Black Sach. There was no SASSA crisis in December 2016. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018