‘Dlamini may have deceived ConCourt over grants crisis’
Former Sassa DG Zane Dangor’s legal representative has been grilling Bathabile Dlamini on why she didn’t act sooner when she was notified of the looming crisis.
MIDRAND - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry has heard that Minister Bathabile Dlamini may have deceived the Constitutional Court by failing to disclose that her department will not meet the April 2017 social grants deadline on time.
Dlamini has been testifying for a fourth day at the proceedings set up in Midrand to investigate her role in the Sassa crisis.
Former Sassa director general Zane Dangor’s legal representative, advocate Vincent Maleka has been grilling Minister Dlamini on why she didn’t act sooner when she was notified of the looming social grants crisis.
Dlamini has also been accused of excluding Dangor at some crucial meetings with Sassa executives.
The minister has not disputed that the former director general advised her that she should urgently approach the Constitutional Court when it became evident that the controversial workstreams would not complete their work on time.
WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini answers question in Sassa inquiry
#SASSA Dlamini: We were working with Black Sach I never understood how they got embroiled in the matter, also it puzzles me how an affidavit was submitted to court on the same day as Black Sach. There was no SASSA crisis in December 2016. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018
#SASSA Maleka: Would you agree thar Mr Dangor adviced you that you should urgently approach the Constitutional Court and disclose that you would not be able to meet the April 2017 deadline. Dlamini: Yes. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2018
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa says SA in new era as talk of Zuma exit grows
-
Masekela family draws strength from messages of support
-
Almost 140 Limpopo pupils hospitalised on suspicion of having diarrhea
-
#RandReport: Rand assets steady as Ramaphosa talks up South Africa in Davos
-
Toyota SA recalls over 700,000 cars across 10 models
-
Parly's Public Enterprises Committee to new meet new Eskom board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.