Dlamini ‘baffled’ why Black Sash got embroiled in Sassa matters

The Black Sash filed papers in the highest court in the land first, when it became clear that Sassa would not be able to meet the social grants deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says it baffles her why rights group, the Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court regarding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) crisis.

Dlamini was testifying at the inquiry in Midrand into her role in the Sassa debacle.

The minister has spent the day defending why she took so long to notify the Constitutional Court that her department will not be able to meet the April 2017 Sassa deadline.

Sassa wrote to the court the same day as the Black Sash Trust but it later withdrew its affidavit.

Speaking through an interpreter, Dlamini said she didn’t understand why the Black Sash got so embroiled in Sassa matters as they worked together with her department.

“I said that it baffles me how an affidavit was submitted and coincidently on the same day, Black Sash was also going to court.”

Dlamini has now concluded her evidence after four days in the hot seat.