Defiant Koko says he won't quit Eskom

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko says that he won't be quitting, despite a government recommendation that he be axed.

Koko told Parliament's Eskom inquiry on Wednesday night that he was being "hung out to dry" over state capture, and that he has not read the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

His lawyer has written to the Eskom board saying that any attempts to remove him from his job, must be lawful.

Matshela Koko says that he can play an indispensible role at Eskom and he won't be a scapegoat for the Public Protector's state capture report.

"It is beyond our comprehension that the government of our country can act in this manner so publicly."

In his letter, Koko says it's unfortunate that Eskom is publicly putting pressure on him to resign.

"It is unlawful and indeed shocking that the government, the shareholder of Eskom, has publicly recorded that it has issued instructions for employees of Eskom to be dismissed on allegations alone."

He says as a matter of principle, he won't participate in any processes to remove him.

Meanwhile, Koko has delivered a host of denials before the inquiry into state capture at the power utility, and says he has never met any of the Gupta brothers.

He’s also denied that their company Sahara Computers paid for a stay in Dubai on his return from a family holiday.

Koko says he had nothing to do with any of the questionable transactions involving Tegeta’s acquisition of Glencore’s Optimum mine, because he was on suspension.

"I don’t know any of the Guptas," Koko said.

When the DA's Natasha Mazzone asked if he had read the state capture report, Koko simply said "No".

Koko says he has played no role in state capture at the power utility.

But he can’t explain how Sahara chief executive Ashu Chwala was in the same Dubai hotel as him at the same time.

He says that he was on suspension when the Optimum mine went into business rescue and that he was not part of the Tegeta negotiations.

"I had nothing to do with it. Ek was nie daar nie."

He says he was also on suspension when a contract was negotiated with Gupta-linked consultants, Trillian and that it’s painful for him to be accused of approving payments to the firm.