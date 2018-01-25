Dangor excluded from executive meetings on workstreams, Sassa inquiry hears

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is defending her role in the social grants debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sassa crisis inquiry has heard that former Social Development Department Director-General Zane Dangor was excluded from crucial executive meetings about the controversial workstreams.

The Black Sash Trust, a rights group, approached the court last year after Sassa acknowledged that it would not be able to pay millions of grants in April last year.

Vincent Maleka is cross-examining Dlamini on behalf of Dangor.

Maleka asked Dlamini whether the former Director-General was consulted about all the meetings as part of the minister's monitoring exercise.

“You did not call a meeting with Mr Dangor to solicit his advice about whether or not you should appoint workstreams. You did not call for a meeting with him in order to solicit his advice about whether the workstreams should report directly to you. You did not do all those things. There was was no meeting between you and Mr Dangor, correct?”

Dlamini replied: “We can proceed.”

