Dangor excluded from executive meetings on workstreams, Sassa inquiry hears
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is defending her role in the social grants debacle.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sassa crisis inquiry has heard that former Social Development Department Director-General Zane Dangor was excluded from crucial executive meetings about the controversial workstreams.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is defending her role in the social grants debacle.
The Black Sash Trust, a rights group, approached the court last year after Sassa acknowledged that it would not be able to pay millions of grants in April last year.
Vincent Maleka is cross-examining Dlamini on behalf of Dangor.
Maleka asked Dlamini whether the former Director-General was consulted about all the meetings as part of the minister's monitoring exercise.
“You did not call a meeting with Mr Dangor to solicit his advice about whether or not you should appoint workstreams. You did not call for a meeting with him in order to solicit his advice about whether the workstreams should report directly to you. You did not do all those things. There was was no meeting between you and Mr Dangor, correct?”
Dlamini replied: “We can proceed.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] How you can use your 50L of water per day
-
[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: I'm glad I'm not Eskom board chairperson
-
Small victory as 3 arrested over Metrorail cable theft in CT
-
Qedani Mahlangu: I’m being treated unfairly
-
Rustenburg officials apply to march over police involvement in syndicates
-
[ALERT] PSA: ‘Complete collapse’ of corporate governance at Steinhoff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.