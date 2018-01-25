DA criticised over handling of CT water crisis

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's not a finger-pointing exercise but serves the interest of citizens.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the City of Cape Town and the provincial government are considering legal action to force national government to fulfil its mandate of ensuring greater water security.

He on Wednesday addressed supporters at a gathering in Athlone, where he criticised the City of Cape Town's handling of the crisis, but also gave the assurance that officials are in control of the situation.

In his address to community members, Maimane goes all out to convince supporters his party is capable of handling the City of Cape Town's drought crisis.

He reminds his audience that bulk water supply is national government's responsibility.

“Fellow citizens, I want to assure you, particularly the people of the Western Cape and citizens of Cape Town, we will be taking the fight to national government to ensure that they fulfil their role.”

He also stresses the enormity of the situation deserves top priority.

“Now is not the time to be sitting here and playing politics and pointing fingers at that one. It's time now that we rally together. We don't have time on our hands, we don't have the luxury.”

WATCH: Maimane launches #DefeatDayZero plan

However, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says DA leaders are trying to create scapegoats and shift the blame.

Opposition parties are also laying in to the DA over its handling of Cape Town's water crisis.

The ANC’s Xolani Sotashe says the party is creating the impression national government is not helping.

“He doesn’t come up with concrete solutions. The only thing you’re seeing now … he wants to create a space for Helen Zille to come up. All of a sudden, Helen Zille is becoming a mouthpiece for the Democratic Alliance.”

The ACDP says the DA must take responsibility for its shortcomings.

The party's Ferlon Christains says the briefing given by Maimane gave Capetonians no new information about how the situation is being handled.

“We believe that it was a PR exercise. He has no constitutional mandate to do this. We believe it must be left to the premier and the City of Cape Town.”

