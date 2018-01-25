DA calls on Maswanganyi to overhaul Prasa leadership

The call comes after the party visited the Geldenhuis Train Station, south-east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to overhaul the leadership at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), saying the railway agency needs a capable and qualified board and executives with untainted track records.

The call comes after the party visited the Geldenhuis Train Station, in Germiston, on Thursday.

Earlier in January, a train rear-ended a stationary locomotive at that station, leaving over 200 people injured.

The DA’s Manny De Freitas says government should order an urgent update as to the progress made in upgrading the current signal system at railways, to avoid unnecessary incidents of crashes and derailments.

“We should use the opportunities in Parliament to approach the minister and the portfolio committee on how do we tackle this because we cannot have a situation where every other week we have derailments.”

LISTEN: Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa