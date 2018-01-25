DA calls on Maswanganyi to overhaul Prasa leadership
The call comes after the party visited the Geldenhuis Train Station, south-east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to overhaul the leadership at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), saying the railway agency needs a capable and qualified board and executives with untainted track records.
The call comes after the party visited the Geldenhuis Train Station, in Germiston, on Thursday.
Earlier in January, a train rear-ended a stationary locomotive at that station, leaving over 200 people injured.
The DA’s Manny De Freitas says government should order an urgent update as to the progress made in upgrading the current signal system at railways, to avoid unnecessary incidents of crashes and derailments.
“We should use the opportunities in Parliament to approach the minister and the portfolio committee on how do we tackle this because we cannot have a situation where every other week we have derailments.”
LISTEN: Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa says SA in new era as talk of Zuma exit grows
-
Masekela family draws strength from messages of support
-
Almost 140 Limpopo pupils hospitalised on suspicion of having diarrhea
-
#RandReport: Rand assets steady as Ramaphosa talks up South Africa in Davos
-
Toyota SA recalls over 700,000 cars across 10 models
-
Parly's Public Enterprises Committee to new meet new Eskom board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.