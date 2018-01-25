CT water crisis: Boreholes a shared resource, says WWF

WWF's weekly initiative is aimed at providing Cape Town residents as much information as possible in the build up to Day Zero.

CAPE TOWN - The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), South Africa has released its 'Wednesday Water File' focusing on groundwater.

WWF's weekly initiative is aimed at providing Cape Town residents with as much information as possible in the build up to Day Zero.

Officials have urged residents to have chemical analysis done on their groundwater source to ascertain what it can be used for.

Earlier this month, the Water and Sanitation Department introduced new rules stating that all private boreholes must be metered and the amount of groundwater abstracted must be recorded on a weekly basis.

This is to be submitted to the department.

WWF's Christine Colvin says that as the drought crisis intensifies, more focus will be cast on groundwater and its use.

"It's absolutely imperative that borehole owners realise this resource is a shared resource. While it's underneath your property, it doesn't belong to you in the same way as your property does. We're going to need it for the long haul."

