Concerns over state capture inquiry's broad terms of reference

The Justice Department released the terms of reference on Thursday, two weeks after Jacob Zuma appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to chair the inquiry.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo. Picture: GCIS.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns that the state capture commission of inquiry’ s terms of reference may be too broad with the requirement that the commission investigates tender corruption in all government departments and agencies.

The Justice Depa rtment released the terms of reference on Thursday, two weeks after President Jacob Zuma appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to chair the inquiry.

The commission has been given 180 days from the commencement of proceedings to submit its report to Zuma.

While most of the nine terms of reference refer to allegations of corruption involving President Zuma, Cabinet ministers and the Guptas, at least two widen the scope to all corruption in government.

The commission has been tasked with investigating whether Zuma or any other senior state official violated the law in awarding tenders not only to the Guptas but any other family, individual or corporate entity doing work with the government.

It’s also required to investigate the nature and extent of tender corruption throughout government and whether any government official influenced such tenders to benefit themselves.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela warned of what she terms ”scope creep”, saying that to investigate any other corruption other than that uncovered in her report would be in defiance of a court order and delay the investigation.

Read the full terms of reference for the state capture inquiry below:

41403 25-1 JusticeConDevelopment by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

