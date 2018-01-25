Bredasdorp mother to face daughter’s alleged killers in court

The distraught Bredasdorp mother says she wants to be in court when two men appear in the dock for the first time.

CAPE TOWN - A Bredasdorp mother will face her teenage daughter's alleged killers in the local magistrates court on Thursday morning.

Jodine Pieters, aged 17, was found murdered at a limestone factory in the Overberg town on Sunday evening. Two men have been charged with her killing.

Police on Wednesday arrested and formally charged two men.

Lana O'Neil, a manager at a safe house for women and children in Bredasdorp, is supporting the family.

She says that the murdered girl's mother is receiving counselling to help her deal with the tragedy.

O'Neil adds that the alleged killers are not known to the family.

“Just the brutality of everything over the past few years, how many victims have there been? What is the community going to do about it? When will we start becoming involved?"

Two other suspects taken in for questioning have been released, because they couldn't be linked to the crime.

Bredasdorp has been rocked by a spate of killings of young women and children.

One of the most publicised attacks occurred in February 2013, when 17-year-old Anene Booysen’s mutilated body was found at a nearby spot.

She later died in a hospital.

Johannes Kanna was eventually convicted of her rape and murder and handed two life sentences.

Two years later, the body of five-year-old Kayde Williams was found in a field.

In 2016, Sulnita Manho was raped and killed, also at a lime works factory.

