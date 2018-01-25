Bathabile Dlamini accused of lying about Sassa grant payments deadline
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been testifying at the week-long inquiry into her role in the Sassa crisis.
JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been accused of lying about when she became aware that her department would fail to meet the 2017 Sassa deadline.
Dlamini has been testifying at the week-long inquiry into her role in the Sassa crisis.
Despite Dlamini’s version that she only found out about the Sassa crisis in October 2016, she made reference to an article written in May during the inquiry this week, adding that it informed her of the looming Sassa crisis.
Advocate Richard Solomon, representing former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza, asked Dlamini about her questionable timeline.
“You referenced the article in your evidence yesterday. Our colleagues managed to uplift the article and placed it in the bundle.”
Dlamini will be back in the hot seat for a fourth day on Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
