Almost 140 Limpopo pupils hospitalised on suspicion of having diarrhea

Pupils from Bosele School for the blind in the Sekhukhune area complained of stomach cramps after drinking water believed to be contaminated.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost 140 Limpopo pupils have been hospitalised on suspicion of suffering from diarrhea.

Pupils from Bosele School for the blind in the Sekhukhune area complained of stomach cramps after drinking water believed to be contaminated.

Both MECs of education and health have visited the school.

Health spokesman Thabiso Teffo has called on parents to not panic and has assured that his department is working hard to ensure that those affected return to class soon and are healthy.

“Those that were admitted at St Rita's Hospital have been discharged and those admitted at Jane Furse Hospital are still being observed. We hope that they will be discharged in the morning.”