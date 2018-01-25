Popular Topics
Go

‘All hell will break loose’ warns Zulu king over land issue

A high level parliamentary panel has concluded that the act must be repealed or amended because its implementation has infringed on the individual land rights of beneficiaries.

A screengrab picture of Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini.
A screengrab picture of Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini.
6 hours ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Amakhosi say that if government repeals the Ingonyama Act of 1994, what is left of the Zulu nation will be taken away.

A high-level parliamentary panel has concluded that the act must be repealed or amended because its implementation has infringed on the individual land rights of beneficiaries.

The act, which was born out of an agreement between the National Party government and the Inkatha Freedom Party in the dawn of democracy, is unique to KwaZulu-Natal and its repeal would see the state taking over ownership of the land.

At a meeting in Durban called by the provincial house of traditional leaders and Amakhosi, they expressed their intention to oppose the recommendations of the panel.

Historian Jabulani Maphalala says that the three million hectares of land under the Ingonyama Trust Act is a fraction of what colonisers took from the Zulu nation.

“Why are we not mentioning the lucrative and fertile sugar cane land?”

One of the authors of the act, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi also made his contributions.

“You will find the future is still ghastly for us, despite our liberation. There’s this standing point now, black people against other black people.”

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has warned that any attempts to take away the land under the trust will result in what he terms as "all hell will break loose”.

The Amakhosi are meeting again on Thursday, where the impact of the African National Congress’ resolution to expropriate land without compensation will be discussed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

