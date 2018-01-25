‘All hell will break loose’ warns Zulu king over land issue
A high level parliamentary panel has concluded that the act must be repealed or amended because its implementation has infringed on the individual land rights of beneficiaries.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Amakhosi say that if government repeals the Ingonyama Act of 1994, what is left of the Zulu nation will be taken away.
A high-level parliamentary panel has concluded that the act must be repealed or amended because its implementation has infringed on the individual land rights of beneficiaries.
The act, which was born out of an agreement between the National Party government and the Inkatha Freedom Party in the dawn of democracy, is unique to KwaZulu-Natal and its repeal would see the state taking over ownership of the land.
At a meeting in Durban called by the provincial house of traditional leaders and Amakhosi, they expressed their intention to oppose the recommendations of the panel.
Historian Jabulani Maphalala says that the three million hectares of land under the Ingonyama Trust Act is a fraction of what colonisers took from the Zulu nation.
“Why are we not mentioning the lucrative and fertile sugar cane land?”
One of the authors of the act, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi also made his contributions.
“You will find the future is still ghastly for us, despite our liberation. There’s this standing point now, black people against other black people.”
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has warned that any attempts to take away the land under the trust will result in what he terms as "all hell will break loose”.
The Amakhosi are meeting again on Thursday, where the impact of the African National Congress’ resolution to expropriate land without compensation will be discussed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Maimane: We're taking decisive action on CT's water crisis
-
[CARTOON] Up $#!t Creek...
-
Mangope hailed as ‘great leader’ at memorial service
-
Maimane 'not satisfied' with City of CT's handling of drought crisis
-
KZN ANC given until end of April to rerun elective conference
-
UDM, Cope want Zuma to provide R1m ahead of state capture appeal bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.